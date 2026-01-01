Poll: Half of British public say Israel committing genocide in Gaza

The findings, compiled on July 2-3, suggest that the views of the British public are at odds with that of the UK government, which has thus far refused to say Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

The survey also found that just 15 percent of the public believe Israel should remain an ally of the UK, with 55 percent actively wanting a break in such ties.

In addition, the survey showed that 48 percent of people are in favor of a ban on trade with Israeli settlements. That number rose to 62 percent of people who voted for the Labour government.

On top of that, 72 percent of Labour voters believe that the UK should impose a full arms export ban on Israel, which the government has so far refused to do.

Source: Arab News

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