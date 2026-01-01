Nigeria Launches Strategy to Tap $7.7tn Global Halal Market

Shafaqna English- Nigeria has unveiled a National Halal Economy Strategy aimed at capturing a share of the fast-growing $7.7 trillion global halal market and accelerating economic diversification, according to MSN.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the launch, said the initiative signals Nigeria’s readiness to compete with leading halal economies. The strategy is projected to contribute about $1.5 billion to national GDP by 2027.

Shettima called for “disciplined, inclusive and measurable” implementation to ensure the plan generates jobs, boosts exports and delivers broad-based prosperity. An implementation committee, to be chaired by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, will oversee execution of the strategy.

Source: MSN

www.shafaqna.com