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Indonesia seeks ASEAN halal certification framework

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Shafaqna English- Indonesia has urged ASEAN to adopt a mutual halal certification recognition system to remove trade barriers, lower costs, and strengthen the region’s competitiveness in the global halal market.

Indonesia’s Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS) called for halal certificates issued in one ASEAN country to be recognized across the region, eliminating the need for repeated certification. LPS Chairman Anggito Abimanyu said the current system raises costs, delays exports, and weakens regional trade.

He also urged Indonesia to accelerate domestic halal certification—currently covering only 30% of products—and improve regulatory efficiency to help the country become a leading global halal exporter.

Source: Antara News

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