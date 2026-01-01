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Book: Marriage in Islam

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Shafaqna English- The book “Marriage in Islam” is written by Sayyid M.B. Kashmiri and published by I.M.A.M. publication in 2025. 

As creations and servants of God, we practice our devotion and build a connection with Him on an individual basis. On the other hand, Islam also emphasizes the importance of inter-human relationships and the critical role they play in the evolution of our faith, not just from a spiritual perspective, but also through the fulfillment of our biological and emotional needs.

This is particularly the case for a believer who seeks to shape every aspect of life to grow closer to God. As such, human relationships represent a means by which a believer can reinforce faith, develop consistency in practice, and seek assistance during challenges. There is no more crucial relationship for this than the one that exists between wife and husband.

According to Islam, marriage is an institution that not only fosters mercy, compassion, and love but also completes a believer’s conviction and aspiration towards fully reaching their potential. Hence, Islam emphasizes the need for marriage to strengthen the bonds of faith between people and, more importantly, pass them on to successive generations.

We should consider it prudently and with full intention and effort to uphold the rights God has given each person, because in doing so, we not only guarantee the improvement of everyone, but the growth and success of the family and the advancement of society.

Source: I.M.A.M

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