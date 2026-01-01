June incidents in Türkiye reignite debate over anti-Muslim sentiment

Shafaqna English- A series of incidents in June and a debate over an Istanbul mosque demonstrated that an anti-Muslim mindset prevails in Türkiye, though not as strongly as it was in the past.

Cases of discrimination, especially against headscarf-wearing women, sparked concerns over a social division that has evolved over decades.

In Mersin, a woman wearing a burkini was denied entry to the swimming pool in the residential complex where she lives. The case triggered a legal investigation, and the pool employee who denied access was detained on charges of inciting public hatred and insult.

In another case, a video released on social media by a woman living in Istanbul calling for “destroying headscarf-wearing women” sparked outrage, and the woman was subsequently detained on charges similar to those in the case in Mersin. Days later, a video of a man harassing two young women over their headscarves at a supermarket in Antalya’s Kaş district emerged.