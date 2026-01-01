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German party urges removal of sanctions on Russian oil

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Shafaqna English- In an interview with Reuters, Alice Weidel, the leader of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany party, stated that the country should lift its boycott on Russian oil and gas in order to revive its weakening economy. She also laid out her party’s goals of forming a national government.

Weidel expressed confidence that the AfD could win two important federal state elections in the coming months, calling them crucial steps toward achieving the chancellorship in the next national elections, which are scheduled to take place by 2029.

Source: Reuters

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