Fear of violence in South Africa

Shafaqna English- Across South Africa on Tuesday(30 Jun 2026), employees didn’t show up for work, stores were closed, and buses remained parked. The atmosphere was tense amid rising concern that scheduled anti-foreigner protests could escalate into violence.

Large numbers of African immigrants avoided going to work, and thousands had already fled ahead of the demonstrators’ Tuesday(30 Jun 2026) deadline, which called for all undocumented foreigners to leave South Africa.

The majority have taken the ultimatum as a physical danger. South Africa has a history of xenophobic protests that turned into violence against foreign nationals and their property, often failing to differentiate between those who were legally documented and those who were not.

Source: Reuters

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