Number of dead in Venezuela quakes rises

Shafaqna English- In a somber announcement on Friday(3 Jul 2026), Venezuela’s information ministry confirmed that the tragic toll from last week’s two powerful earthquakes has now reached 2,645 lives lost, marking a grim milestone in the country’s worst seismic disaster in years.

The ministry’s statement also painted a devastating picture of the aftermath, revealing that more than 12,000 people had sustained injuries and that nearly 15,000 individuals had been made homeless by the catastrophe, many of them now sheltering in temporary camps.

Source: Reuters

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