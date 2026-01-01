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Pope urges Iraqi Christians to be peacemakers in a wounded world

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Shafaqna English- Pope Leo XIV urged young Iraqi Christians gathered in Ankawa to be peacemakers in a wounded world.

As young people from across Iraq gather in Ankawa, in the Archeparchy of Erbil, for their annual Youth Meeting from 8 to 11 July, Pope Leo XIV is encouraging them to embrace their vocation as missionaries of hope, urging them to become “Christ’s light” in a country that continues to experience the consequences of war and instability.

In a video message to the gathering, the Pope said that “The Church has a vital mission to serve the world by sharing the light of Christ,” he says, encouraging the young people to help “shape the Church — and the world — in the years to come.”

“It is not always easy to be a light in the world,” he says. “You are called to radiate this light in a situation that has often been marked by war and instability.”

Finally, Pope Leo XIV presents light as a symbol of growth and hope. In a region longing for reconciliation, he says, young Christians are called to become builders of peace.

Source: Vatican News

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