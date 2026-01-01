Pope urges return to dialogue in Middle East

Shafaqna English- Pope Leo XIV urges a return to dialogue in the Middle East.

After praying the Angelus in Piazza della Libertà in Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo XIV turned his thoughts to the many regions of the world affected by armed conflict, where civilians continue to bear the greatest suffering.

The Pope referred specifically to the Middle East, where tensions have flared again following the collapse of hopes for a U.S.-Iran agreement, as well as to the ongoing crisis in Lebanon. He also expressed concern over the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, the winds of war are blowing once again in the Middle East, in Ukraine and in many other parts of the world, sowing violence, terror and death, and once again affecting many innocent people.”

The Bishop of Rome encouraged people not to lose hope and urged a return to dialogue and negotiation as the only path capable of achieving lasting reconciliation among nations.

“Let us not allow these winds to extinguish the flame of hope and peace, even when it seems fragile and flickering. I renew my hope that we will persevere on the path of dialogue, encounter and diplomacy. This is the only path capable of leading to a just and lasting peace, in which peoples can live in reconciliation, mutual security and respect for the dignity of every person.”