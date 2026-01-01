More than 100 House Democrats vote to end military aid to Israel

Shafaqna English- Nearly half of House Democrats voted to cut off aid to Israel on Wednesday, marking a significant shift in political support for the longtime U.S. ally.

The amendment to a State Department spending bill aimed to eliminate $3.3 billion in funding for Israel. However, thanks to strong Republican backing for the Jewish state, the amendment failed by a vote of 314-104. This vote highlighted a moment of reckoning for House Democrats, who have had to address years of voter dissatisfaction regarding Israel’s actions during the war in Gaza.

Sources: Politico

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