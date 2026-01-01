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ECB holds interest rates steady

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Shafaqna English- While the European Central Bank is almost certain to maintain its current interest rate levels on Thursday(23 Jul 2026), it will not rule out another hike in September. The recent sharp rise in energy costs has raised concerns that inflation could pick up again, prompting the bank to keep its options open for future tightening.

After raising rates in June and signalling further tightening ahead, the ECB has since received a wave of favourable economic data. Reports on prices, wages, output, and inflation expectations have all come in milder than anticipated, taking some of the urgency out of a rapid subsequent rate increase.

Source: Reuters

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