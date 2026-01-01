English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessFeatured 1Middle EastUSworld

Middle East tensions drove oil prices higher

0

Shafaqna English- On Thursday(23 Jul 2026), crude prices advanced by over 1.5% during Asian trading hours, reaching their highest level in more than six weeks. This surge was driven by two key geopolitical developments: Yemen’s Houthi militants attacked oil tankers in the Red Sea, while the U.S. carried out a fresh wave of military strikes against Iran.

By 0327 GMT on Thursday, Brent crude futures had advanced by $2.2, or 2.3%, to $96.27, establishing a new peak for the benchmark since June 8. The upward momentum was building on the previous session’s performance, when the contract settled more than $3 higher at $94.07, barely missing the six‑week high mark.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Japanese bond yields continue to rise

asadian

dollar held near its one-week peak

asadian

Oil prices continue to fall on Iran-US talks progress

asadian

Oil prices rise amid fresh US-Iran tensions

asadian

US trade deficit soars to new record

asadian

Oil drops as hopes grow for reduced tensions in Hormuz

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.