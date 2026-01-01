Middle East tensions drove oil prices higher

Shafaqna English- On Thursday(23 Jul 2026), crude prices advanced by over 1.5% during Asian trading hours, reaching their highest level in more than six weeks. This surge was driven by two key geopolitical developments: Yemen’s Houthi militants attacked oil tankers in the Red Sea, while the U.S. carried out a fresh wave of military strikes against Iran.

By 0327 GMT on Thursday, Brent crude futures had advanced by $2.2, or 2.3%, to $96.27, establishing a new peak for the benchmark since June 8. The upward momentum was building on the previous session’s performance, when the contract settled more than $3 higher at $94.07, barely missing the six‑week high mark.

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