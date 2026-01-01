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Iran’s Health Ministry: US attaks on Iran left 53 people martyred & 592 wounded

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Shafaqna English- US attacks on Iran between June 27 and the morning of July 31 left 53 people martyred and 592 others wounded, the Iranian Ministry of Health reported.

Hossein Kermanpour, head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health, Treatment, and Medical Education, announced the updated toll in a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday.

He said among those martyred, six were women, and three were under the age of 18, while among the wounded, 39 were women and 23 were under 18.

Kermanpour added that 535 of the wounded had been discharged following treatment, 36 remained hospitalized, and 21 had been treated on site.

Sources: IRNA

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