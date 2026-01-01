Investors worry about Europe lagging in AI

Shafaqna English- Europe is on track for its strongest seasonal profit performance in more than three years, but investor anxiety persists over the region’s shortage of AI-powered growth engines needed to compete with the US.

LSEG data indicates that profits for major European firms will grow by 15.3% on average in the second quarter, the highest since late 2022. However, this growth is mostly attributed to a surge in energy company earnings, driven by higher oil prices resulting from the war in Iran.

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