Warsh wanted silence, markets shout

Shafaqna English- Kevin Warsh, the current Federal Reserve Chair, had long advocated for a more reserved monetary authority—one that would minimize its public commentary and instead allow economic indicators to guide policy decisions.

In a notable turn of events, financial markets have now taken on that role on his behalf, and they are doing so with considerable force and volume.

A pronounced selloff in U.S. Treasury securities has propelled select long-term bond yields to their most elevated levels since the 2007–2008 global financial crisis.

This market turbulence has prompted a critical question: with the Federal Reserve having scaled back its forward guidance and its frequency of communications, are outsized interest-rate movements destined to become the market’s new standard condition?

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