Major study uncovers systemic anti-Muslim bias at UK’s Spectator

Shafaqna English- A report analysing thousands of articles from Britain’s oldest political magazine revealed biased coverage of Muslims and Islam in their reporting.

Britain’s oldest political magazine has spent years publishing harmful anti-Muslim narratives that have become normalised in public debate, researchers and media experts told The New Arab, as a major new report accused The Spectator of systemic bias against Muslims.

The Centre for Media Monitoring (CfMM) on Tuesday published the most extensive independent analysis ever conducted of a single British publication’s coverage of Muslims examining almost 4,000 articles published by The Spectator over the past eight years.

Sources: New Arab

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