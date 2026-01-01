Data: Over 1.7 million Iranians register for Arbaeen pilgrimage

Shafaqna English- With 9 days to go before Arbaeen, data shows over 1.7 million Iranians have registered to take part in the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The statistics released on Friday show that 58 percent of those registered are men and 42 percent are women, with Tehran, Razavi Khorasan and Khuzestan provinces recording the highest numbers of applicants.

Of those registered, 58 percent have selected the Mehran border crossing, 24 percent have chosen Shalamcheh, while 11 percent and four percent have selected Khosravi and Chazzabeh border crossings, respectively. Two percent of those registered have also chosen air travel to go to Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Sources: IRNA

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