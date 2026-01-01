Austria: Arbaeen photo exhibition to be held in Vienna

Shafaqna English- Opening ceremony of the photo exhibition “Paths of the Soul” (Wege der Seele) will be held in the Iranian Cultural Center in Austria (Iranian Wisdom House in Vienna) on Friday.
The exhibition, focusing on the common spiritual and human dimensions, examines two important pilgrimage traditions in the world, namely the annual Arbaeen procession and the “Camino de Santiago” (Way of St. James).
A selection of photos in this event invites the audience to reflect on concepts such as faith, solidarity, forgiveness, charity, hope, and the global search for meaning.
The exhibition is designed to strengthen dialogue between Islam and Christianity and is a valuable step towards developing interfaith interactions.
A leading Shia expert will explain the tradition of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, focusing on the route from Najaf to Karbala in Iraq.
The exhibition aims to foster intercultural and interfaith dialogue by highlighting the common values that unite people beyond religious and cultural differences.