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Oil prices pull back despite Persian Gulf attacks

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Shafaqna English– On Thursday(30 Jul 2026), oil prices gave back a portion of their recent gains, even as attacks in the Persian Gulf region intensified. The reason for this pullback was a shift in investor attention toward supply dynamics and whether crude shipments could continue flowing through the region’s most critical maritime passages, which are considered vital chokepoints for global energy trade.

By 04:18 GMT, Brent crude futures had dropped by 96 cents, reflecting a 1.06% decline, to trade at $89.78 per barrel. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude saw a more modest decrease of 64 cents, or 0.76%, settling at $83.82 per barrel as traders weighed supply-side factors.

Source: Reuters

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