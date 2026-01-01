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Brazil on the brink of new Trump tariffs

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Shafaqna English- After months of heavy but largely ineffective negotiations, Brazil is now getting ready for the US to slap a new 25% tariff on thousands of its imports, three insiders told Reuters. The move is seen as the start of a larger US tariff offensive that will affect several countries.

The U.S. administration, under President Donald Trump, is set to make an announcement on Wednesday(15 Jul 2026) that may impact more than 4,000 Brazilian products exported to the U.S., such as sugar and pig iron. This represents roughly $15 billion in annual trade, based on a survey by Brazil’s National Confederation of Industry, the nation’s most influential industry lobby.

Source: Reuters

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