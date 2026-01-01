Permit granted for driverless robotaxis in US

Shafaqna English– On Thursday(30 Jul 2026), the U.S. auto safety regulator announced that Amazon’s subsidiary Zoox had received approval from the U.S. government on Wednesday to begin a limited commercial rollout of its innovative robotaxis, which are uniquely designed without steering wheels. This marks an industry first for autonomous ride-hailing services.

The waiver from NHTSA’s regulations, which require traditional human-operated steering and brake controls, was first disclosed by Reuters. This regulatory relief is a landmark achievement for developers who are building robotaxis entirely from the ground up, rather than adapting existing car models to fit outdated safety rules that were never designed with self-driving technology in mind.

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