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Permit granted for driverless robotaxis in US

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Shafaqna English– On Thursday(30 Jul 2026), the U.S. auto safety regulator announced that Amazon’s subsidiary Zoox had received approval from the U.S. government on Wednesday to begin a limited commercial rollout of its innovative robotaxis, which are uniquely designed without steering wheels. This marks an industry first for autonomous ride-hailing services.

The waiver from NHTSA’s regulations, which require traditional human-operated steering and brake controls, was first disclosed by Reuters. This regulatory relief is a landmark achievement for developers who are building robotaxis entirely from the ground up, rather than adapting existing car models to fit outdated safety rules that were never designed with self-driving technology in mind.

Source: Reuters

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