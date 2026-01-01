Cambodia launches nationwide halal certification drive

Shafaqna English- Cambodia has launched a nationwide campaign to promote halal certification, aiming to improve the competitiveness of local products and help businesses expand into the growing global halal market, according to Khmer Times.

Led by the Ministry of Commerce and the Cambodian Halal Product Inspection Committee (CHPIC), the campaign seeks to simplify and promote the registration process for Cambodia Halal Product Technical Standard Certification. Officials say the initiative will strengthen product quality, increase consumer confidence and create new export opportunities for Cambodian businesses.

As part of the reform, the government has reduced the certification processing period from 90 to 60 working days, extended certificate validity to two years, simplified application procedures, expanded the range of eligible certified products and introduced individual registration options.

Running from July through December 2026, the campaign will begin in Phnom Penh before expanding to Siem Reap, Battambang, Kampot, Kep and Preah Sihanouk. Information and registration centers will provide businesses with guidance and on-site support for halal certification applications.

The Ministry of Commerce said the initiative will also raise awareness of Cambodia’s official halal standards while educating businesses about penalties for the misuse of the national halal logo or the use of halal labels without valid certification.

Source: Khmer Times

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