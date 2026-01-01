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Typhoon Bavi threatens eastern China

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Shafaqna English- On Saturday(11 Jul 2026), China evacuated more than 600,000 residents as Typhoon Bavi bore down on the eastern city of Wenzhou, having already battered Japan’s southern Sakishima islands with torrential rain and violent gusts and grazed northern Taiwan.

Although Bavi is gradually slowing and weakening as it moves northwest over cooler waters, the typhoon remains a significant threat due to the enormous moisture trapped within its rainbands – which extend across an area roughly the size of France.

Source: Reuters

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