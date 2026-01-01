English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Pope Leo appeals for end to violence in Holy Land and Middle East

0

Shafaqna English–Pope Leo XIV on Sunday appeals for an end to violence in the Holy Land and the Middle East during his Angelus address in Castel Gandolfo.

“I continue to follow with deep concern the ongoing and escalating violence in the Holy Land,” the Pope said, noting that “many civilians have recently fallen victim, both in the West Bank and in Gaza.”

He called for “a return to negotiations aimed at achieving a just political solution, founded on the equal dignity and equal rights of every human person, and for the rejection of further military actions and unilateral decisions, particularly those that violate the respect due to and the status quo of the holy sites of every religious faith.”

Pope Leo also renewed his appeal regarding the situation throughout the Middle East, where, he said, “the intensification of military operations has once again brought violence and destruction, placing the lives of countless civilians in grave danger and worsening the shortages of drinking water and electricity.”

“I urge all parties involved to suspend their attacks and urgently reopen avenues of dialogue and diplomacy, so that the peace so greatly desired by the entire region may be achieved without delay,” Pope Leo said.

Source: Vatican News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Wildfires in Europe: Pope calls for prayers for victims and emergency responders

nasibeh yazdani

[Video] Obama vs Trump: Different visions for the Middle East

parniani

India faces aluminum can deficit for sodas

asadian

US: Hotels cash in on World Cup boost

asadian

Pope: Peace comes through nuclear disarmament

nasibeh yazdani

Britain’s Middle East policy under new PM is likely to shift more in tone

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.