Migrants’ encampment on Ceuta’s shore

Shafaqna English– Monday(3 Aug 2026) saw hundreds of migrants establishing a makeshift camp on the beachfront of Ceuta, Spain’s North African outpost, whilst local authorities faced serious difficulties in coping with the thousands who were still stranded in the tiny enclave after a major border stampede the week before.

According to Spanish officials, nearly 69,500 migrants have been returned to Morocco in the last four days, which is higher than the original projection of some 50,000 arrivals in Ceuta on Thursday. The official human toll stands at 72 deaths on the Spanish border side and 11 on the Moroccan side.

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