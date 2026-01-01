Aircraft window consumption management

Shafaqna English– Aircraft manufacturers, airlines, and maintenance facilities are rationing their use of aircraft windows, as an incident at a crucial California plant has exacerbated a shortage of a component that is essential for both new production and regular servicing, according to companies and industry insiders.

GKN Aerospace, counted among the biggest global suppliers of cockpit and passenger windows, brought production to a halt at its factory on the outskirts of Los Angeles in late May. The shutdown was triggered by an overheated tank that caused serious explosion fears and resulted in the evacuation of 50,000 people from neighboring areas for several days.

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