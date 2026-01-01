English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessFeatured 1Other NewsUSworld

Aircraft window consumption management

0

Shafaqna English– Aircraft manufacturers, airlines, and maintenance facilities are rationing their use of aircraft windows, as an incident at a crucial California plant has exacerbated a shortage of a component that is essential for both new production and regular servicing, according to companies and industry insiders.

GKN Aerospace, counted among the biggest global suppliers of cockpit and passenger windows, brought production to a halt at its factory on the outskirts of Los Angeles in late May. The shutdown was triggered by an overheated tank that caused serious explosion fears and resulted in the evacuation of 50,000 people from neighboring areas for several days.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Asia’s air cargo map shifts under AI competition

asadian

Airlines are winners of lower fuel prices

asadian

Intensification of jet fuel crisis in Asia

asadian

Soaring jet fuel prices

asadian

Software problems affecting Airbus A320

asadian

Mosul International Airport ready to be inaugurated

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.