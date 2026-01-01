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Infantino and small-country votes

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Shafaqna English– Infantino’s bid to extend his FIFA presidency might rely less on winning over the traditional football giants and more on calling in debts from the numerous small and emerging countries that depend significantly on FIFA’s handouts.

After UEFA and CONCACAF issued votes of no confidence in Infantino’s leadership in the wake of the abortive bid to allow private equity firms into the World Cup, he has found himself mired in the biggest crisis of his decade-long presidency.

Source: Reuters

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