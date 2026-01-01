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GM turns China into export hub

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Shafaqna English– General Motors has extended its partnership agreement with China’s SAIC Motor Corporation for an additional two decades, a move that will allow the American carmaker to utilize China as a strategic export base at a time when domestic Chinese brands are intensifying competition both within their home market and in international territories.

Announced on Tuesday(4 Aug 2026), this 20-year renewal follows a prolonged restructuring process at GM’s China operations, which included factory closures and the removal of certain models from its lineup. The move is widely seen as the automaker’s direct response to the intensifying competitive threat from Chinese EV makers like BYD, which have been gaining ground both in China and in major overseas markets.

Source: Reuters

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