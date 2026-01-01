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Heat peaks in Seoul, South Korea

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Shafaqna English- The heatwave sweeping across South Korea is set to peak in Seoul on Thursday(6 Aug 2026), with forecasters predicting a high of 39°C (102°F). The severe weather has already been linked to over 20 deaths across the country.

“An unprecedented heatwave continues to affect us daily. The kind of extreme heat that we used to see only in international news reports is now the reality for all of us,” President Lee Jae Myung told officials at a Thursday meeting convened to address the heatwave crisis.

Source: Reuters

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