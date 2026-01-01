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UK’s poorest cereal harvest in decades

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Shafaqna English- An analysis released on Wednesday(5 Aug 2026) indicates that Britain is facing its poorest cereal harvest since records began in 1984, following one of the driest and hottest spring-to-summer seasons ever documented, which has caused crops to shrivel and fail.

Met Office data shows that England recorded its hottest June ever, while the UK as a whole experienced its second-warmest June on record. Additionally, England and Wales saw their driest July since records began.

Source: Reuters

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