UK’s poorest cereal harvest in decades

Shafaqna English- An analysis released on Wednesday(5 Aug 2026) indicates that Britain is facing its poorest cereal harvest since records began in 1984, following one of the driest and hottest spring-to-summer seasons ever documented, which has caused crops to shrivel and fail.

Met Office data shows that England recorded its hottest June ever, while the UK as a whole experienced its second-warmest June on record. Additionally, England and Wales saw their driest July since records began.

www.shafaqna.com