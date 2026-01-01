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Remarkable surge in South Korea’s July exports

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Shafaqna English– South Korea recorded a notable overshoot in its July export figures compared to economist forecasts, with the upside surprise attributable to surging international appetite for chips and computer equipment, a trend closely linked to the accelerating global race for AI dominance and the associated build-out of data center and cloud computing capacities.

Data released by South Korean customs authorities on Saturday(1 Aug 2026) indicated that the country’s export revenue surged to $98.89 billion in July, marking a year-on-year expansion of 62.8%, which markedly surpassed the 59.0% median forecast compiled by Reuters from a panel of economic experts, reflecting the unexpected strength of global tech demand.

Source: Reuters

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