Date :Monday, October 12th, 2020 | Time : 07:40 |ID: 175178 | Print

At least 11 people dead as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-At least 11 people have died after migrant boat sinks off Tunisia on Sunday.

Tunisia’s coast guard recovered the bodies of 11 migrants from Africa including eight women and three children off the coast near Sfax late on Sunday, he said.

About 30 people had set out on the boat, aiming to reach Italy, officials said.

The coast guard is searching for the other missing people, Reuters reported.

You might also like
Iran only hope against Israel: Tunisian president
The Mechanics of Globalism – Migration as a weapon of war and ethno-engineering
1,000 forces deployed at Greek border to prevent migrants return to Turkey
Photos: Opening book fair in Kerbela held with the participation of 85 publishing houses from U.S., Lebanon,…
Tunisia elections - Ghannouchi to saty
Tunisia: President of parliament sworn in as interim president
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *