At least 11 people dead as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia
SHAFAQNA-At least 11 people have died after migrant boat sinks off Tunisia on Sunday.
Tunisia’s coast guard recovered the bodies of 11 migrants from Africa including eight women and three children off the coast near Sfax late on Sunday, he said.
About 30 people had set out on the boat, aiming to reach Italy, officials said.
The coast guard is searching for the other missing people, Reuters reported.
