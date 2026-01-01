Canadian wildfires make US air unhealthy

Shafaqna English- On Thursday(16 Jul 2026), dense smoke originating from hundreds of wildfires in Canada spread across a large portion of the United States, stretching from the Midwest to the Northeast. Authorities advised residents to remain indoors as much as possible and to avoid the pungent, unhealthy air.

IQAir, a firm that monitors air quality, reported that Detroit had the world’s worst air on Thursday, with an index of 600. That level is twice the amount that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency deems “hazardous.”

Federal data indicated that hazardous smoke levels were recorded across Minnesota, Michigan, northern Illinois, northern Ohio, and extending into Ontario. Major cities including Minneapolis, Milwaukee, and Toronto registered dangerous readings. In total, ten states reported at least some areas with “unhealthy” air quality, spanning from Minnesota down to as far south as Maryland.

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