Trump’s fresh move to suppress immigration

Shafaqna English- On Thursday(16 Jul 2026), the Trump administration took action to shorten the allowable stay for foreign students, cultural exchange participants, and journalists holding U.S. visas.

The Department of Homeland Security’s new final regulation establishes a set time limit for F visas (international students), J visas (cultural exchange workers), and I visas (media representatives). Currently, these visas remain valid for the entire length of the relevant program or U.S. employment.

The new rule goes into force 60 days after being printed in the federal register, and it is open to congressional review.

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