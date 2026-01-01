English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 1Other NewsUSworld

Trump’s fresh move to suppress immigration

0

Shafaqna English- On Thursday(16 Jul 2026), the Trump administration took action to shorten the allowable stay for foreign students, cultural exchange participants, and journalists holding U.S. visas.

The Department of Homeland Security’s new final regulation establishes a set time limit for F visas (international students), J visas (cultural exchange workers), and I visas (media representatives). Currently, these visas remain valid for the entire length of the relevant program or U.S. employment.

The new rule goes into force 60 days after being printed in the federal register, and it is open to congressional review.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Warning to US citizens in Congo

asadian

Trump refuses to renew USMCA trade deal

asadian

Vance takes issue with Vatican’s immigration rhetoric

asadian

Trump administration bans imports of foreign inverters

asadian

Washington’s pressure on Chinese automakers

asadian

World Cup sees record attendance in US

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.