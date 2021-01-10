A look at current and future plans of Humboldt Institute of Islamic Theology

SHAFAQNA- A year ago, when the Institute of Islamic Theology at the Humboldt University in Berlin began its work with great difficulty, no one thought that in a short time it would be able to attain a special place among the German Islamic theological institutes. Meanwhile, Michael Borgolte, the director of the Institute of Islamic Theology at Humboldt University, recently announced that the institute has had a positive impact on the teaching of Islamic theology in Germany over the past year.

The Institute of Islamic Theology at Humboldt University in Berlin can be considered the newest Institute of Islamic Theology in Germany. An institution that started its work in October 2019, despite many ups and downs. According to reports in the Berlin media, Humboldt University will receive 14 million euros from the state budget to establish the institute by 2022. During this period, Humboldt University officials may even receive more funding from the Federal Ministry of Education and Research to develop the Institute of Islamic Theology. The center is the first institute of Islamic theology at a German university to teach both Shia and Sunni theology.

At present, the Humboldt Institute of Islamic Theology offers undergraduate students in the fields of Islamic theology and religious education. Master’s courses in three disciplines of Islamic theology, teacher training, and Islam and society are also planned.

“It has been a year since the establishment of the two institutes of Islamic and Catholic theology, and these two institutes have been able to take a big step towards interfaith dialogue and research and teaching,” said Michael Borgolte, director of the Humboldt Institute for Islamic Theology.

He also commented on the current activities of the Humboldt Institute of Islamic Theology: “During the summer semester, 130 students registered at the institute. Currently, there is a high demand for registration in the Institute of Islamic Theology. Also this year, the Humboldt Institute for Islamic Theology has launched its first research project entitled “Ethical Ways.” “This project is being carried out in collaboration with researchers at Goethe University in Frankfurt.”

Michael Borgelte also said referring to the institute’s future plans: “The Humboldt Institute for Islamic Theology seeks to show the important role that religions play in promoting peaceful coexistence in society. Therefore, the Humboldt Institute of Islamic Theology is soon to collaborate on a joint research project with the Potsdam School of Jewish Theology. Training of religious teachers is also on the agenda of the institute. “In addition, the field of religion and society is to be added to the master’s degree.”

Report Links:

https://www.islamische-theologie.hu-berlin.de/de

Persian version