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Fatal plane accident in Peru

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Shafaqna English– Peru’s government confirmed on Saturday(1 Aug 2026) that a small plane, typically used for sightseeing tours, went down as it was flying above the archaeological zone of the Nazca Lines in southern Peru. The crash tragically claimed the lives of 13 people, according to official reports.

In a subsequent statement, Peru’s Ministry of Transport and Communications provided further details about the aircraft’s occupants, specifying that the plane was transporting 11 foreign tourists – specifically citizens from Germany, Italy, and Spain – alongside two members of the flight crew.

Source: Reuters

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