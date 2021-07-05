Hajj Pilgrims without Permit to Be Fined

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia officials announced that this year during the Hajj season, those who enter the holy sites without having a permit will be fined.

An official in the Ministry of Interior of Saudi Arabia announced that Anyone found to enter the sites of Hajj (Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat) without a permit from Dhul Qadah 5th July till the end of Dhu Al-Hijjah 12th will be issued with a fine of SR10,000 (More than two thousand and 650 $) and if this is repeated, the fine will be doubled.

According to the official Saudi news agency (WAS), The source also stressed that the fine is based on the special rules and punishments of violators of precautionary measures and preventive measures to deal with the new generation of coronavirus (Covid-19).

The requests were sorted in accordance with high standards that will ensure the safety and good health of pilgrims.

The unnamed Saudi official called on all citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia to adhere to the special instructions for this year’s Hajj season and said that security personnel will be posted on roads leading to the holy sites to ensure that anyone who breaks the law will be stopped and fined.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.