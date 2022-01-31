Date :Monday, January 31st, 2022 | Time : 22:21 |ID: 246483 | Print
Iraqi army ranks 34th

Iraqi army ranks 34th among world armies

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi army ranked 34th among the world’s armies, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

“Based on a report published by the Global Firepower website, which specializes in classifying the world’s armies, the Iraqi army ranked 34th in the world in 2022,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Defense Ministry noted that “This year the Iraqi army advanced by 23 places from 57th rank in the 2020 ranking.

According to the new ranking which is based on military, financial and logistical power, the Iraqi army has advanced on some armies of the Arab countries including UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.

Persian Versian

Former Iraqi official: US military withdrawal from Iraq is a fake show

You might also like
Iraq foils Daesh plot to attack Arbaeen pilgrims
Iraqi Army launches extensive anti-Daesh operations in Kirkuk
Daesh in control of less than 7% of Iraq: Military
Chief of Staff of Iraqi Army visits al-Abbas (A.S) Holy Shrine +Photos
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *