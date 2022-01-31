Iraqi army ranks 34th among world armies

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi army ranked 34th among the world’s armies, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

“Based on a report published by the Global Firepower website, which specializes in classifying the world’s armies, the Iraqi army ranked 34th in the world in 2022,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Defense Ministry noted that “This year the Iraqi army advanced by 23 places from 57th rank in the 2020 ranking.

According to the new ranking which is based on military, financial and logistical power, the Iraqi army has advanced on some armies of the Arab countries including UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.

