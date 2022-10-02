UN’s Special Rapporteur: Terrorist attack on Shia education centers is an attack on Afghanistan’s future

SHAFAQNA- Richard Bennett, the UN’s Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan says that he condemns the horrific attack on Kaaj Education Center in Dasht-e-Barchi.

Bennett twitted the attacks on educational centers in Hazarah and the Shia and those on the Afghanistan’s future must be ended. He has also published previous photo of Kaaj Education Center that is full of students. Bennett wrote in this photo; the students are observed while they are waiting to participate in an exam and are full of hope for a brighter future.

He told this photo reminds that Afghanistan reprimands perpetrators of crimes and its youth education that depends on stopping international crimes. The UN’s Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan added: “The students should not be attacked”.

Amnesty International told Kabul blasts show Taliban failure in protection of minorities. In a statement quoted from Samira Hamidi, the amnesty international campaigner in South Asia, this organization wrote: “Immediate steps should be taken to guarantee immunity of all people especially members of minority communities under Taliban sovereignty.”