Largest Latin American bank opens its branch in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- “BTG Pactual”, the largest private investment bank in Latin America, announced the opening of a new branch in Saudi Arabia as part of its plans to expand business in the Middle East and Africa.

Latin American banks are looking to increase their foreign investments through Saudi Arabia and Middle Eastern countries, and opening a branch in Saudi Arabia will help to provide differentiated financial services in the region and provide financial solutions that meet the needs.

BTG Pactual Bank, which was developed in Brazil in 1983 AD, is an example of an investment bank that focuses on updating and providing financial services and participates in more than 90% of financial transactions that are carried out in Brazil.

source: Alkhaleej Online

