English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

UN: Africa & Middle East driving growing ’employment divide’

0
Africa & Middle East

SHAFAQNA-Low-income countries in Africa and the Middle East will not see unemployment rates recover to pre-pandemic levels in 2023, the United Nations labour agency has warned.

Global unemployment is expected to drop to 5.3 percent – representing 191 million people – this year, down from 5.4 percent in 2022 and 5.5 percent in 2019 as labour markets recover from the shock of COVID-19 and pandemic restrictions, according to a report released by the International Labour Organization (ILO) on Wednesday.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Shifting patterns of alliances in Middle East (West Asia)

asadian

Sources: Russia to ban gasoline export

asadian

MEM: West must get used to China’s new role in Middle East

asadian

5th meeting of IPWG to be held in Oman

asadian

Axios: USA & Saudis discuss railway project to link Persian Gulf states to India

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.