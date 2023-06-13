Rights groups to screen BBC documentary on Modi before USA visit

SHAFAQNA- Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International schedule a private screening of BBC documentary on Modi in Washington, two days ahead of Indian PM’s state visit.

Two human rights groups have invited policymakers, journalists and analysts to a screening in Washington of a BBC documentary on Narendra Modi that questions the Indian prime minister’s leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots, ahead of his state visit to the White House.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have scheduled the private screening for June 20, two days ahead of Modi’s official state visit, hosted by United States President Joe Biden.

Source: aljazeera

