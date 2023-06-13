English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Rights groups to screen BBC documentary on Modi before USA visit

0
Rights groups to screen BBC documentary on Modi

SHAFAQNA- Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International schedule a private screening of BBC documentary on Modi in Washington, two days ahead of Indian PM’s state visit.

Two human rights groups have invited policymakers, journalists and analysts to a screening in Washington of a BBC documentary on Narendra Modi that questions the Indian prime minister’s leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots, ahead of his state visit to the White House.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have scheduled the private screening for June 20, two days ahead of Modi’s official state visit, hosted by United States President Joe Biden.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Indian court issues summons to BBC over Modi documentary

Related posts

India: New Parliament building opening amid opposition’s boycott

asadian

Amnesty & ICJ: Taliban curbs on Afghan females a ‘crime’

asadian

HRW criticizes plan to return Rohingya Muslims from Bangladesh to Myanmar

asadian

India: Minorities under Modi & West’s double standards

asadian

Amnesty International: Israel using facial recognition to entrench apartheid

asadian

USA: Religious Freedom Panel again calls for India to be blacklisted

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.