American-British celebrities read ICJ genocide case against Israel

SHAFAQNA- A group of mostly American and British celebrities have released a video reading the genocide case against Israel.

Over two dozen figures, including actors, playwrights and singers, read aloud the case brought by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) earlier this week.

They comprised of several stars from the hit show Game of Thrones, including Charles Dance, Lena Heady, Liam Cunnigham, and Carice van Houten.

Others include Susan Sarandon, Steve Coogan, Tobias Menzies, and Tunde Adebimpe.

Source: Al Jazeera

