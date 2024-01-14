Heavy rains flood shelters in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Shelters housing thousands of displaced in the northern and southern of the Gaza Strip have been flooded with rainwater mixed with sewage.

WAFA correspondent reported that in the northern Gaza Strip, several shelters accommodating thousands of displaced individuals, along with homes and tents in Jabalia, Beit Hanoun, and Beit Lahia, have been submerged due to heavy rains over the past hours.

He further added that shelters in Gaza City have been flooded, with rainwater entering schools of housing displaced families in the Rimal neighborhood, Al-Jamaa University Square, Asqoola area, and the neighborhoods of Al-Zaytoun, Shujaiya, Daraj, and Tuffah.

Source: WAFA

www.shafaqna.com