Netherlands: Muslim Students not allowed to pray at school

Shafaqna English-Students across the Netherlands are reporting bans on prayer during school hours, with some even facing punishments for attempting to pray at school.

Over 180 secondary schools have been named by students who say they are not allowed to pray during breaks or between classes.

Many of the reports received by NOS Stories highlight that Muslim students are most affected by the ban, as their prayers must be performed at specific times and involve a ritual. Christian students also reported facing difficulty, as they are not allowed to pray during school hours either.

Source: NL Times

