Battle of Badr: First military confrontation between Muslims & polytheists of Mecca

Shafaqna English- “Sirah of the Leaders of Islam” is a historical work written in Persian by the late “Shaykh Mahdi Pishvai”. The book contains the social and political life of the Infallible Imams (AS). Dr. Mohammad Sobhanie has selected some parts of the book and translated them into English for Shafaqna.

The Battle of Badr

The Battle of Badr was the first decisive military confrontation between the Muslims and the polytheists of Mecca, which took place in the second year after the Hijrah, near a place called Badr.

In that year, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) learned that Abu Sufyan ibn Harb, a leading adversary of Islam, was returning from Syria with a Quraysh trade caravan passing near Medina. The Prophet set out with 313 companions to intercept the caravan at Badr, a strategic crossing point. His intention was to demonstrate to the Quraysh that the Muslims had the capability to reach the Quraysh trade routes and that continued opposition to Islam and the freedom of Muslims could place their economic lifeline at risk.

When Abu Sufyan ibn Harb became aware of the Muslims’ movement, he quickly diverted the caravan along the coastal route by the Red Sea to avoid confrontation. At the same time, he sent a message to the leaders of the Quraysh in Mecca seeking military assistance. In response, between 950 and 1,000 Quraysh warriors marched toward Medina.

On the 17th of Ramadan, the Quraysh forces confronted the Muslims at Badr. The polytheists outnumbered the Muslims by approximately three to one. At the outset of the battle, three armed Quraysh warriors—Utbah ibn Rabiah (the father of Hind, the wife of Abu Sufyan), Shaybah ibn Rabiʿah (his elder brother), and Walid ibn ʿUtbah—stepped forward and called for challengers. Three fighters from the Ansar came forward and introduced themselves, but the Quraysh warriors refused to fight them, saying, “O Muhammad, send us men from our own tribe who are our equals.”[1]

The Prophet (PBUH) then selected Ubaydah ibn al-Ḥarith ibn Abd al-Muṭṭalib, Ḥamzah ibn Abd al-Muṭṭalib, and Imam Ali (AS) to confront them. After they introduced themselves, the Quraysh accepted them as worthy opponents. Ḥamzah engaged Shaybah, Ubaydah faced Utbah, and Imam Ali (AS), the youngest of the three, confronted Walid ibn Utbah, the maternal uncle of Muawiyah. Imam Ali (AS) and Ḥamzah swiftly killed their opponents and then rushed to assist ʿUbaydah, and together they defeated ʿUtbah.

Imam Ali (AS) later referred to this encounter in one of his letters to Muawiyah, stating: “The sword with which I struck down your grandfather (Utbah), your uncle (Walid), and your brother (Hanzalah) in battle is still with me.”[2]

The victory of Islam’s three champions over the Quraysh heroes dealt a severe blow to the morale of the polytheists and triggered the general engagement that ultimately led to the defeat of the Quraysh army and the capture of seventy of their men. Imam Ali (AS) personally accounted for more than half of the enemy casualties in this battle, demonstrating his unmatched bravery and firmly establishing himself as a pillar of Muslim military strength.

The late Shaykh al-Mufid lists thirty-six of the polytheists killed at the Battle of Badr and writes: “Shia and Sunni narrators have unanimously reported that Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) personally killed these individuals, except in cases where the identity of the killer is disputed or where Imam Ali (AS) participated alongside others.”[3]

Note:

[1] The Life of the Leaders of Islam, Mahdi Pishvai, Page 43

[2] Nahjul Balagha, letter 64 (وَعِنْدِيَ السَّيْفُ الَّذِي أَعْضَضْتُهُ بِجَدِّكَ وَخَالِكَ وَأَخِيكَ فِي مَقَام وَاحِد،)

[3] The Life of the Leaders of Islam, Mahdi Pishvai, P. 45, Ref. 1

Part of Series: Sirah of the Leaders of Islam by Mahdi Pishvai

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