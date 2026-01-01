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UK: Islamophobic hate crimes surge in London

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Shafaqna English- Islamophobic hate crimes have increased in London, according to data recorded by the Met Police in May.

Figures show Islamophobic hate crime was up by a third.

British Muslim Trust chief executive Akeela Ahmed said: “It is no surprise to see that one of the most affected areas is Westminster, where far-right activists have marched on our streets calling for the marginalisation of Muslim communities.”

The trust, which monitors and supports victims of anti-Muslim hate, said tackling the problem “requires a society-wide solution”.

Sources: Standard

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