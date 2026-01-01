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Pope celebrates Mass in Spain

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Shafaqna English– On Sunday(7 Jun 2026), Pope Leo XIV celebrated Spain’s long-standing tradition of religious devotion, calling it a “school of faith” for the modern era. He led a Mass in front of over a million people, which featured one of the most iconic displays of Spanish folk piety: a procession walking across carpets made of flower petals.

When Leo arrived at a central square in Madrid for the Mass, the crowd erupted in cheers and shouted, “This is the youth of the pope!” He drove around the plaza and nearby streets in his popemobile, with people packed several rows deep, eager to see the first papal visit to Spain since 2011, when Pope Benedict XVI came for World Youth Day.

Source: Apnews

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