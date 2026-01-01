China takes lead in supercomputers

Shafaqna English- China has surpassed the United States to claim the number one position on the ranking of the world’s fastest supercomputers. However, according to experts, this achievement may reflect Beijing’s push for self-reliance in computing technology rather than its actual position in the global AI competition.

The LineShine supercomputer at the National Supercomputing Centre in Shenzhen, powered by domestically designed processors, achieved the top spot on the TOP500—the biannual global ranking—marking China’s return to the pinnacle after a three-year gap.

The ranking arrives against the backdrop of increasing rivalry between Washington and Beijing in high-end computing, as President Donald Trump on Monday(22 Jun 2026) signed an executive order that aims to put the U.S. in a leading position over China in the up-and-coming quantum computing sector.

Source: Reuters

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